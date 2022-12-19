Glenmark gets US FDA nod for high BP capsules2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Currently, Glenmark consists of 178 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.
Currently, Glenmark consists of 178 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.