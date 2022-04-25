New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a novel fixed-dose combination of a widely used Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor (DPP4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

Glenmark has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) and Pioglitazone (15 mg) respectively, to be taken once a day, approved by the Drug Controller General of India.

This fixed dose combination will be useful for patients who require treatment with Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone (as separate drugs) to improve glycemic control reducing insulin resistance.

Alok Malik, Group Vice President and Head, India Formulations – Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India. We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients."

This fixed dose combination of Teneligliptin and Pioglitazone has the efficacy to tackle these two most important pathophysiologies which makes the FDC more effective in managing uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

The combination of Teneligliptin and Pioglitazone will provide a synergistic approach wherein Teneligliptin will optimally improve β cell sensitivity, and Pioglitazone will effectively reduce insulin resistance, read the statement.