The total number of covid-19 cases on Saturday crossed 4 lakh mark with a record fresh 15790 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally to 400034. With an additional 378 deaths the toll cross13026. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,120 covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 2,13,830 patients have been cured of covid-19 taking the recovery rate to 54.13%. Presently, there are 1,68,269 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, the government said in a statement. The number of government labs has been increased to 715 and private labs has been increased to 259 (A total of 974). In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 66,16,496, the union health ministry said.