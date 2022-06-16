Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for asthma patients in India

Asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Pharma major Glenmark pharmaceuticals on Thursday launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug - Indacaterol plus Mometasone for patients suffering with uncontrolled asthma in India. The company has launched this FDC under the brand name Indamet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Pharma major Glenmark pharmaceuticals on Thursday launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug - Indacaterol plus Mometasone for patients suffering with uncontrolled asthma in India. The company has launched this FDC under the brand name Indamet.
Asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs. It affects more than 34 million people in India, causing thousands of deaths every year.
Asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs. It affects more than 34 million people in India, causing thousands of deaths every year.
The drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol 150 mcg and variable doses of Mometasone 80 mcg, 160 mcg, and 320 mcg respectively, to be taken once daily, the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While speaking on the development, Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations at Glenmark pharmaceuticals said, “Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients. We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma."
Glenmark is the first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India).
Asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Global Burden of Disease report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), asthma accounted for 27.9% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Indians causing 3 times higher mortality and 2 times higher DALYs compared to the global proportion of asthma.
Out of the total asthmatic patients undergoing conventional treatment in India, up to 49% are suffering from have uncontrolled.
“Indamet will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations," said the company.