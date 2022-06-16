Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for asthma patients in India

While speaking on the development, Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations at Glenmark pharmaceuticals said, “Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients. We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma."