Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for diabetes

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched a fixed-dose combination drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in the country.

It has introduced a fixed-dose combination of Remogliflozin Etabonate and Vildagliptin in India for the management of Type 2 diabetes, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

The drug contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) and Vildagliptin (50 mg) in a fixed-dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients, it added.

The company has launched the product under two brand names -- Remo V and Remozen V -- in the country.

"Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin Vildagliptin fixed-dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug," the drugmaker said.

The company had received approval for the product from the DCGI in late November.

While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category is ₹78, Glenmark's Remogliflozin-Vildagiptin combination has been launched at ₹14 per tablet, to be taken twice daily; which amounts to ₹28 as the per-day cost of the treatment, Glenmark said.

This cost is 65 per cent lower than the other available SGLT2 and DPP4 combination drugs in the market, it added.

"We are glad to introduce this innovative fixed-dose combination, which is cutting-edge, extensively researched, and at an affordable cost for patients in the country," Glenmark Group Vice President and Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

Diabetes is a key area of focus for the company and the launch of this product will enable it to improve access to diabetes treatment by providing an effective and affordable treatment option to patients in India, he added.

Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors (Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor) and DPP4 inhibitors (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there were around 77 million adults in India living with diabetes as of 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

