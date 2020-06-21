Glenmark launches new coronavirus medicine at 103 per tablet. 10 things to know

3) Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, said the drug could be a "potential game-changer". "We don't have much data, but whatever data we have shows that it is promising. We will have clearer information about the efficacy of the drug in the next two months. The preliminary report is promising which means that they (Glenmark) know that it works," he told PTI. "It has to be given at an early stage and is a potential game changer as it can be given in tablet form and thus is easy to administer, and is relatively inexpensive," he said.