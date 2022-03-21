Glenmark Pharma receives US FDA approval for lacosamide tablets to treat seizure

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for lacosamide tablets, the generic of Vimpat tablets, used for the treatment of seizures.

Lacosamide tablets will be available in 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg respectively and the pharma giant plans to launch the product immediately in the US market.

These drugs are used for the treatment of partial onset-seizures in patients 4-years-age and older. It may be noted that seizures in epilepsy accounts for a significant proportion of the world's disease burden, affecting around 50 million people worldwide.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month ended January 2022, Vimpat Tablets (the branded version) 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg market has achieved annual sales of approximately $1.7 billion, the company mentioned in a press statement.