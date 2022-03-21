Glenmark Pharma receives US FDA approval for lacosamide tablets to treat seizure

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lacosamide tablets will be available in 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg respectively and the pharma giant plans to launch the product immediately in the US market.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for lacosamide tablets, the generic of Vimpat tablets, used for the treatment of seizures.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for lacosamide tablets, the generic of Vimpat tablets, used for the treatment of seizures.
Lacosamide tablets will be available in 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg respectively and the pharma giant plans to launch the product immediately in the US market.
Lacosamide tablets will be available in 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg respectively and the pharma giant plans to launch the product immediately in the US market.
These drugs are used for the treatment of partial onset-seizures in patients 4-years-age and older. It may be noted that seizures in epilepsy accounts for a significant proportion of the world's disease burden, affecting around 50 million people worldwide.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Robert Crockart, chief commercial pfficer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “The FDA approval for generic Lacosamide Tablets USP reiterates our ongoing commitment to make treatment options more accessible for patients. We look forward to quickly launching this product in the US market."
According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month ended January 2022, Vimpat Tablets (the branded version) 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg market has achieved annual sales of approximately $1.7 billion, the company mentioned in a press statement.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!