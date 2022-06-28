Glenmark Pharma's US arm acquires four OTC drugs from Wockhardt

Glenmark Pharma's US arm acquires four OTC drugs from Wockhardt1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
- Glenmark’s portfolio consists of 175 products authorised for distribution in the US, and 48 ANDAs pending approval with the US Food and Drug Administration
NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Tuesday said its US subsidiary has acquired generic versions of four over-the-counter drugs from Wockhardt Ltd.
The acquisition includes approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) for Famotidine tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg; Cetirizine Hydrochloride tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg; Lansoprazole Delayed- Release capsules 15 mg; and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1%, from Wockhardt Ltd in the US, the domestic pharma company said in a notification to the stock exchanges.
“The over-the-counter market has long been an important segment of Glenmark’s portfolio around the world. Our acquisition of these ANDAs represents the continued expansion of our business into the OTC market here in the United States and our commitment to ensuring patients have access to high quality, affordable medicines," said Sanjeev Krishan, president, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Glenmark’s portfolio consists of 175 products authorised for distribution in the US, and 48 ANDAs pending approval with the US Food and Drug Administration, it said.
In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, the company said.