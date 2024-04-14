Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recalls 6,528 bottles of high blood pressure medication in US market
The US FDA in its Enforcement Report said that Glenmark Pharma's US branch is recalling a specific lot of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules due to ‘failed dissolution specifications’
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is pulling back 6,528 bottles of medication used for high blood pressure treatment from the American market due to issues with dissolution specifications, PTI reported citing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message