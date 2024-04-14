Active Stocks
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recalls 6,528 bottles of high blood pressure medication in US market

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

The US FDA in its Enforcement Report said that Glenmark Pharma's US branch is recalling a specific lot of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules due to ‘failed dissolution specifications’

A general view of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals head office in Mumbai (ANI)Premium
A general view of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals head office in Mumbai (ANI)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is pulling back 6,528 bottles of medication used for high blood pressure treatment from the American market due to issues with dissolution specifications, PTI reported citing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The US health regulator in its latest Enforcement Report said that the US branch of the Mumbai-based pharma company is recalling a specific lot of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules.

The affected lot, manufactured in India, is being recalled by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in New Jersey, due to "failed dissolution specifications", as stated by the US FDA.

Also Read | Bournvita to be removed from ‘Health drinks’ category. Govt says ‘there is no…’

According to the regulator, an "Out of Specification (OOS)" result was noted during a dissolution test conducted at the 12th-month time point in a long-term stability study.

Recall Initiation by Glenmark

Glenmark Pharma in New Jersey has initiated a Class II recall of the medication across the US on March 26, 2024.

In FDA terms, a Class II recall is triggered when the use of or exposure to a problematic product may result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health effects is low.

Also Read | The first endometriosis drug in four decades is on the horizon

India holds a significant position in the global pharmaceutical market. It boasts a 20 percent share in global generic medicine supply, manufacturing approximately 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.

Indian pharmaceutical products are shipped to over 200 countries worldwide, with key destinations including Japan, Australia, Western Europe, and the US. Moreover, India leads in the number of US FDA-compliant companies with manufacturing plants outside the United States.

Also Read | Synapses launches $125 mn fund focused on climate, health tech

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 12:05 PM IST
