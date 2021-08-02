NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corporation on Monday announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market, and distribute Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

In March, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent transmission of covid-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours.

It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of the UK and Canada clinical trials.

Available as a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nanomolecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing covid-19.

In early July, Glenmark had presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), seeking emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee has recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021.

"This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark’s focused approach against covid-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"It also marks another valuable in-licensing opportunity for us in our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, as well as the possibility to globally supply the product to SaNOtize and its partners outside of our territory."

In joining forces with Glenmark, SaNOtize can accelerate the efforts to have its antiviral nasal spray available as a self-administered, first line of defence against covid-19 during the current pandemic and to help prevent future outbreaks.

NONS is one of the few novel therapeutic treatments, outside of expensive monoclonal antibodies, that is proven to reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load in humans. NONS has already received a CE mark, which confirms that medical device meets certain “essential requirements" of the European General Medical Devices Directive and is safe for intended purpose.

By virtue of the CE mark, SaNOtize has permission to launch NONS in the EU. NONS is also approved and being sold in Israel and Bahrain, under the name enovidTM. SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017.

“Covid-19 and its various variants are proving to be a challenge to contain despite the rapid - and critical - development of vaccines," said Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO & Co-founder of SaNOtize. “SaNOtize is excited to collaborate with Glenmark in providing broader, easier and affordable access to its treatment.

