In early July, Glenmark had presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), seeking emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee has recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021.