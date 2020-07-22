Glenmark says trial showed favipiravir use led to 40% faster cure from covid-19

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday announced its top-line results of its phase 3 clinical trial for use of favipiravir in patients with mild to moderate covid-19, indicating that the drug led to a 40% faster recovery among patients in terms of symptoms that used the drug as compared to those that were placed just on standard supportive care.

Recovery from symptoms like fever, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and cough relief were the secondary endpoint of 150-patient trial, while the primary endpoint was the time taken to stop oral shedding of the virus, which indicates contagiousness of the infected person.

The results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that there was 28.6% faster viral clearance as measured in the time taken for the oral shedding stopped. Glenmark said it plans to submit the clinical trial data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

In terms of secondary endpoints, 69.8% of patients in the favipiravir treatment arm achieved clinical cure by the fourth day, as compared to 44.9% observed in the control arm, the company said.

Use of favipiravir also delayed the onset of more severe symptoms like breathlessness, as per the company, with those receiving Favipiravir having a longer median time to first time use of oxygen at 5 days and those in the control arm deteriorating in about two days, the company said.

“We are encouraged with the top-line results and these indicate that early treatment with favipiravir may improve clinical outcomes for mild to moderate patients and could potentially prevent patients from progressing to ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) and mortality," Monika Tandon, Glenmark’s vice president & head of clinical development for global specialty branded portfolio, said in a statement.

However, use of favipiravir also led to more adverse events (AEs), with 26 of the 75 patients receiving favipiravir showing adverse events against six patients that showed it in the control arm. Glenmark said “most AEs were mild to moderate and none led to drug discontinuation or dosing adjustments".

The most-commonly observed AE was asymptomatic transient increases in uric acid, the company said.

Favipiravir was last month given an emergency use authorisation from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation, which is headed by Somani, for the treatment of mild and moderate covid-19 following the phase 3 randomised, open-label study.

The company, however, has faced criticism for not making data from the trial public. Nationalist Congress Party’s legislator Amol Kolhe also alleging the company made false claims about its use in treating even patients with co-morbid complications like hypertension, and diabetes, and that at ₹103 rupee per pill, the drug was overpriced.

Glenmark in a letter to the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Monday quashed allegations that it made ‘false claims’ for the use of favipiravir and of overpricing the drug. The company had last week also slashed the price of the drug, sold under the brand ‘FabiFlu’, by 27% to ₹75 per tablet, which along with it, brought the cost of an entire course of 122 tablets for two weeks down to ₹9,150

