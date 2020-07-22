Glenmark says trial showed favipiravir use led to 40% faster cure from covid-19

Glenmark in a letter to the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Monday quashed allegations that it made ‘false claims’ for the use of favipiravir and of overpricing the drug. The company had last week also slashed the price of the drug, sold under the brand ‘FabiFlu’, by 27% to ₹75 per tablet, which along with it, brought the cost of an entire course of 122 tablets for two weeks down to ₹9,150