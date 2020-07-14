Glenmark slashes covid-19 drug FabiFlu price by 27% to 75 a pill

The price of FabiFlu is much cheaper than the ₹600 per tablet in Russia, ₹378 per tablet in Japan, ₹350 per pill in Bangladesh, and ₹215 per tablet in China. The drugmaker also said that it has started a post-marketing surveillance study on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in 1,000 patients who are prescribed with the oral antiviral as part of an open-label, multi-centre, single-arm study. “We expect this study to shed more light on the drug’s clinical effectiveness and safety in a large cohort of patients prescribed FabiFlu," Malik said.