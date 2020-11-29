Glenmark to divest select brands to Dr Reddy’s in Russia, 3 more countries

Mumbai-based Glenmark will divest its Momat Rino brand in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, while it will sell Momat A in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The company will also sell Momat Rino Advance in Russia, and Glenspray and Glenspray Active in Ukraine. The deal includes rights to the trademarks, dossiers and patents for the respective countries, and is "subject to completion of certain precedent actions and closing activities," Glenmark said in its statement.