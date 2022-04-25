Glenmark to launch fixed‐dose drug for type-2 Diabetes in India

Commenting on the development, Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations – Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India. We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}