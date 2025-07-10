Glenmark unit clinches $700mn licensing deal for its cancer drug
The deal also entails $1.23 billion in milestone payments. While Glenmark unit IGI will retain rights for India and emerging markets, AbbVie will develop and market ISB 2001 in North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China
A unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is licensing its under-development blood cancer drug to Chicago-based AbbVie Inc. for $700 million, marking the biggest outlicensing deal for any Indian drugmaker. AbbVie will also pay as much as $1.23 billion as various milestones are completed.