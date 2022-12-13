Glenmark will maintain comfortable leverage headroom despite adverse US FDA actions: Fitch Ratings

Fitch noted that regulatory actions will delay approval of new products filed from Glenmark Pharma’s affected plants. Nonetheless, a moderate number of unapproved product filings from the two plants and other mitigation options available with Glenmark to avoid significant approval delays will help prevent a sharp decline in US sales and margins
NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will maintain comfortable leverage headroom despite recent adverse regulatory developments that affect its US business, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
“The limited immediate impact of the regulatory actions, Glenmark’s adequate geographical diversification and its focus on optimising R&D spending will support profitability," it said.
Fitch has a BB rating on Glenmark with a stable outlook.
“The US Food and Drug Administration’s (US FDA) warning letter to Glenmark’s plant in Goa, India, in November 2022 and the placement of the plant in Baddi, India, on import alert in October 2022, highlight Glenmark’s above-average regulatory risk due to lower production-facility diversification," the rating agency said.
“US sales from the Baddi plant made up only around 1%-2% of Glenmark’s consolidated revenue in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 (FY22), limiting the impact of curbs on US sales from the plant after the alert. The Goa plant accounts for a sizeable portion of Glenmark’s US sales, but the warning letter does not restrict the sale of products already approved from the plant," it added.
A healthy new launch pipeline is an important profitability driver for generic drug-makers like Glenmark, considering sustained pricing pressure in the US.
Fitch, however, noted that the regulatory actions will delay approval of new products filed from Glenmark Pharma’s affected plants. Nonetheless, a moderate number of unapproved product filings from the two plants and other mitigation options available with Glenmark to avoid significant approval delays will help prevent a sharp decline in US sales and margins, it added.
Glenmark has adequate geographical diversification across pure and branded generic markets globally and its reliance on the US market reduced to 25% in FY22 from 40% in FY17 amid robust growth in India and other markets.
“We believe Glenmark’s intention to further reduce investments in Ichnos Sciences Inc., its subsidiary focused on novel drugs, to $60 million in FY24 from $85 million in FY22 will also support profitability," it said.
Glenmark’s consolidated EBITDA net leverage, after proportionally including its 82.8% subsidiary - Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd - stood at 1.2x in FY22, compared with the 3.0x level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action.
“We expect the rating headroom to remain high even after factoring in the current US FDA actions. Nonetheless, any further adverse regulatory developments with a more direct impact could reduce the rating headroom," the Fitch said.
On Tuesday, shares of Glenmark Pharma ended 2.1% higher at ₹433.85.