Global accounting organization launches climate-disclosure rule maker

Erkki Liikanen, chair of the IFRS Foundation’s trustees, said that by June 2022 the ISSB will fold in the Value Reporting Foundation and the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, two international groups that work to promote development of sustainability standards, a move to consolidate resources around standard-setting on this issue. The new organization will be based in Frankfurt and Montreal, IFRS said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}