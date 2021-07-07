International and domestic air travel across the globe improved marginally during May, compared to the previous month, though air traffic remained well below pre-pandemic levels, airline industry group The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Total demand for air travel in May 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 62.7% compared to May 2019, IATA said, adding that a recovery in international traffic continues to be stymied by extensive government travel restrictions.

"International passenger demand in May was 85.1% below May 2019, a small step-up from the 87.2% decline recorded in April 2021 versus two years ago," IATA said in the statement.

"All regions with the exception of Asia-Pacific (including India) contributed to this modest improvement," it added.

IATA said that total domestic demand was down 23.9% during May 2021 against the pre-crisis levels (May 2019), though it improved over April 2021.

"China and Russia traffic continue to be in positive growth territory compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, while India and Japan saw significant deterioration amid new variants and outbreaks," IATA said in the statement.

"Asia-Pacific airlines (including India) saw their May international traffic fall 94.3% compared to May 2019, fractionally worse than the 94.2% drop registered in April 2021 versus April 2019. The region experienced the steepest traffic declines for a tenth consecutive month. Capacity was down 86.4% and the load factor sank 45.5 percentage points to 33.2%, the lowest among regions," it added.

Meanwhile, global demand for cargo, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was up 9.4% compared to May 2019.

Asia-Pacific, including Indian airlines, saw demand for international air cargo increase 5.3% in May 2021 compared to the same month in 2019. This was a decrease compared to the previous month (5.9%) due to a slight slowdown in growth in several large trade routes in Asia.

International capacity remained constrained in the region (Asia Pacific), down 16.9% versus May 2019, IATA said in the statement.

As was the case in April 2021, the region’s airlines reported the highest international load factor at 75.2%, it added.

“Propelled by strong economic growth in trade and manufacturing, demand for air cargo is 9.4% above pre-crisis levels. As economies unlock, we can expect a shift in consumption from goods to services," said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

" This could slow growth for cargo in general, but improved competitiveness compared to sea shipping should continue to make air cargo a bright spot for airlines while passenger demand struggles with continued border closures and travel restrictions," Walsh added.

