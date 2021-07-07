Global air travel improved marginally in May: IATA

"Asia-Pacific airlines (including India) saw their May international traffic fall 94.3% compared to May 2019, fractionally worse than the 94.2% drop registered in April 2021 versus April 2019. The region experienced the steepest traffic declines for a tenth consecutive month. Capacity was down 86.4% and the load factor sank 45.5 percentage points to 33.2%, the lowest among regions," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}