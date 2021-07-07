Global air travel improved marginally in May: IATA

Global air travel improved marginally in May: IATA2 min read . 07:18 PM IST
- Total demand for air travel in May 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 62.7% compared to May 2019, IATA said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International and domestic air travel across the globe improved marginally during May, compared to the previous month, though air traffic remained well below pre-pandemic levels, airline industry group The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday.
International and domestic air travel across the globe improved marginally during May, compared to the previous month, though air traffic remained well below pre-pandemic levels, airline industry group The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Total demand for air travel in May 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 62.7% compared to May 2019, IATA said, adding that a recovery in international traffic continues to be stymied by extensive government travel restrictions.
Total demand for air travel in May 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 62.7% compared to May 2019, IATA said, adding that a recovery in international traffic continues to be stymied by extensive government travel restrictions.
"International passenger demand in May was 85.1% below May 2019, a small step-up from the 87.2% decline recorded in April 2021 versus two years ago," IATA said in the statement.
"All regions with the exception of Asia-Pacific (including India) contributed to this modest improvement," it added.
IATA said that total domestic demand was down 23.9% during May 2021 against the pre-crisis levels (May 2019), though it improved over April 2021.
"China and Russia traffic continue to be in positive growth territory compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, while India and Japan saw significant deterioration amid new variants and outbreaks," IATA said in the statement.
"Asia-Pacific airlines (including India) saw their May international traffic fall 94.3% compared to May 2019, fractionally worse than the 94.2% drop registered in April 2021 versus April 2019. The region experienced the steepest traffic declines for a tenth consecutive month. Capacity was down 86.4% and the load factor sank 45.5 percentage points to 33.2%, the lowest among regions," it added.
Meanwhile, global demand for cargo, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was up 9.4% compared to May 2019.`
Asia-Pacific, including Indian airlines, saw demand for international air cargo increase 5.3% in May 2021 compared to the same month in 2019. This was a decrease compared to the previous month (5.9%) due to a slight slowdown in growth in several large trade routes in Asia.
International capacity remained constrained in the region (Asia Pacific), down 16.9% versus May 2019, IATA said in the statement.
As was the case in April 2021, the region’s airlines reported the highest international load factor at 75.2%, it added.
“Propelled by strong economic growth in trade and manufacturing, demand for air cargo is 9.4% above pre-crisis levels. As economies unlock, we can expect a shift in consumption from goods to services," said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.
" This could slow growth for cargo in general, but improved competitiveness compared to sea shipping should continue to make air cargo a bright spot for airlines while passenger demand struggles with continued border closures and travel restrictions," Walsh added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!