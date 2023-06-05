Global air travel will reach over 95% of pre-pandemic levels in 20232 min read 05 Jun 2023, 07:47 PM IST
In India, the domestic air traffic has already crossed pre-pandemic levels with the monthly air traffic in May 2023 breaching all previous records
NEW DELHI : The global air traffic level will reach more than 95% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as nearly 4.35 billion people are expected to travel in 2023 as compared to 4.54 billion flyers in 2019, as per global airlines body International Air Transport Association.
