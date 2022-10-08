Global aviation sector aims net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Lowering of carbon emissions will need multiple measures, including the accelerated adoption of new and innovative aircraft technologies, streamlined flight operations, and the increased production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels
The global aviation sector will strive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as per a long-term collective aspirational goal of UN aviation body International Civil Aviation Organisation.
ICAO currently has 193 member states. The UN body also held discussions on sustainable aviation fuel and financing support for attaining lower carbon emissions. States at the ICAO Assembly also requested that a third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels be convened in 2023.
The first periodic review of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) was also conducted at the 41st ICAO Assembly. They agreed on a new CORSIA baseline from 2024 onwards, defined as 85% of CO2 emissions in 2019, and on revised percentages for the sectoral and individual growth factors to be used for the calculation of offsetting requirements from 2030 onwards. Baseline is the reference period used to measure the growth of CO2 emissions in international aviation. The baseline will further help airlines to set a goal under the CORSIA scheme
Lowering of carbon emissions will need multiple measures, including the accelerated adoption of new and innovative aircraft technologies, streamlined flight operations, and the increased production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). It remains to be seen how airlines and countries implement these steps.
“States’ adoption of this new long term goal for decarbonized air transport, following the similar commitments from industry groups, will contribute importantly to the green innovation and implementation momentum which must be accelerated over the coming decades to ultimately achieve emissions free powered flight," stressed the President of the ICAO Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.