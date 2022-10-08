Global aviation sector aims net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The first periodic review of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) was also conducted at the 41st ICAO Assembly. They agreed on a new CORSIA baseline from 2024 onwards, defined as 85% of CO2 emissions in 2019, and on revised percentages for the sectoral and individual growth factors to be used for the calculation of offsetting requirements from 2030 onwards. Baseline is the reference period used to measure the growth of CO2 emissions in international aviation. The baseline will further help airlines to set a goal under the CORSIA scheme

