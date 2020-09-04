Global CEO Sandeep Mathrani joins WeWork India board

To offer more flexible services and value offerings, WeWork India is launching an on-demand product, where remote workers can access space in any of its centres and get charged by the hour or even half hour. The on-demand service, which will be launched in the coming week, can be used in six buildings across Bengaluru and will be taken to other cities in the coming months. Charges for an individual for a day’s booking would cost under ₹500 and is a pay-as-you-go service.