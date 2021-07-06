The worldwide chip shortage, which has plagued smartphone and laptop makers for over a year now, is expected to ease for some segments in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to a report by Digitimes Research, the supply of chips for notebooks, display panels and some other components will improve “substantially" in Q4. It noted that supplies of panel modules, integrated circuits (ICs) and CPUs are “still over 10% short of demand", which could increase to 20% in the third quarter for some products.

Notebook demand is expected to drop in the fourth quarter, which will help suppliers bring the chip shortage under control. The report said that demand for 11.6-inch panels has started dropping already, and will decelerate further as demand for Google’s Chromebooks, which use such panels and are popular in the education sector, drop in the second quarter. The demand is mostly expected to shift towards 14 and 15.6-inch panels.

Further, it said that special chips called timing controllers (Tcon) and panel driver ICs are facing the “most serious shortages" for panels. It said that shortage of these ICs will “begin to ease" in the third quarter as newer ICs from China and Taiwan-based chip foundries start to enter production. New capacities in wafer foundries is also expected to help fill the gap in supply and demand, and the report also noted that demand for notebooks from North America and Europe, which are two of the biggest laptop markets in the world, will drop in the fourth quarter of the year.

The worldwide chip shortage has affected almost every product that uses semiconductors, which ranges from household appliances to smartphones, laptops and even automobiles. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger had said that it could take the industry “a couple of years" to fully address the shortages. “While the industry has taken steps to address near-term constraints, it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages in foundry capacity, substrates, and components," he said at Computex 2021 earlier this year.

