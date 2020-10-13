Global companies are caught between new taxes and a trade war

Many countries, particularly in Europe, have long wanted U.S. tech companies to pay more corporate tax locally on services provided to their citizens. Silicon Valley typically pays low tax rates outside the U.S. as current rules focus on the location of plants, employees and other assets rather than sales. After agreeing to domestic tax changes in 2017, Washington showed renewed interest in a global overhaul, but seemed to get cold feet last December and suggested that the new rules be optional for U.S. companies.