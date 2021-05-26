Global companies retool as covid-19 surge hits India’s tech talent
- In the first quarter, nearly all Fortune 500 companies had exposure to India’s coronavirus crisis in their IT operations, according to consulting firm Hackett Group
Companies world-wide that rely on information-technology workers in India are facing project delays, or racing to reroute tasks to other locations, as the country battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Fairfax, Va.-based software company 3Pillar Global Inc. said that 70 of 342 workers at its Noida, India, office have been infected with Covid-19 since April. Three have died, the company said.
