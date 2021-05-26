Subscribe
Global companies retool as covid-19 surge hits India's tech talent

Global companies retool as covid-19 surge hits India’s tech talent

Premium
Photo: Reuters
4 min read . 06:00 PM IST ANGUS LOTEN, The Wall Street Journal

  • In the first quarter, nearly all Fortune 500 companies had exposure to India’s coronavirus crisis in their IT operations, according to consulting firm Hackett Group

Companies world-wide that rely on information-technology workers in India are facing project delays, or racing to reroute tasks to other locations, as the country battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Fairfax, Va.-based software company 3Pillar Global Inc. said that 70 of 342 workers at its Noida, India, office have been infected with Covid-19 since April. Three have died, the company said.

