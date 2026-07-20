Global customers are watching closely, says Skyroot founder Pawan Chandana

New Delhi: Skyroot Aerospace founder Pawan Kumar Chandana is finally getting some sleep. After weeks of surviving on just three to four hours of rest a night as his team prepared for the historic Vikram-1 mission, Chandana says he's a little more relaxed now that India's first privately developed orbital rocket has successfully placed satellites in space.
But the respite will be brief—the company is already preparing for its next launch later this year, while accelerating work on the more powerful Vikram-2.
The successful mission marks a milestone for the country's private space sector. India formally opened its space sector to private participation in 2020, introducing reforms that allowed private companies to build, own and launch rockets and satellites, while setting up IN-SPACe to promote and regulate private participation.