From Lush to Lululemon: Why global retailers are scrambling for Indian shoppers
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 04 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
The influx of global fashion brands into India is driven by rising consumer demand and evolving preferences. As international retailers expand their operations, the Indian retail market is projected to grow significantly, presenting large opportunities.
NEW DELHI : Global fashion and personal-care brands are scrambling to enter India, attracted by rising affluence and evolving consumer aspirations in the world’s fastest-growing major economy, even as demand cools in other key markets.
