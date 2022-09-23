Global fragrance self-regulatory body sets up India operations

Bianchini said IFRA is a voluntary body and hopes its presence in India will strengthen the fragrance industry, helping it to meet global standards. She said the agency is a coordinating platform for any challenges on safe use and sustainability. “It is voluntary but we hope that companies are going to follow this standard as it will only help them. Excessive or wrong use of perfumes in products can cause skin problems and companies will eventually look to become more compliant with global standards," she said. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also recently held its first ‘Fragrance Business Summit’ in which the association participated. “IFRA is here to learn about the needs of the stakeholders in the Indian market and to support their capacity building activities", added Bhuvana Nageshwaran director of Ultra International, a fragrance and flavours company that is part of IFRA. Ultra International is among its nine member companies in India.