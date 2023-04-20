Global hospitality titans gear up for rapid India expansion2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:45 AM IST
- Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas recently converted a luxury hotel in Uttarakhand’s Vana—its second property in India—to its own brand, CEO Neil B. Jacobs said.
Global hotel giants Six Senses, Marriott International, Minor Hotels, Atmosphere, Radisson and Wyndham are looking to expand their India footprint with a robust pipeline of hotels over the next five years.
