Global hotel giants Six Senses, Marriott International, Minor Hotels, Atmosphere, Radisson and Wyndham are looking to expand their India footprint with a robust pipeline of hotels over the next five years.

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas recently converted a luxury hotel in Uttarakhand’s Vana—its second property in India—to its own brand, CEO Neil B. Jacobs said.

“We would do at least 2-3 more hotels in India in the next five years, and that would not be a very aggressive target. It is a big, huge country. With two operating hotels now that are doing well for us, it might drive many developers to us. We know we want to do more in India because it is strategic for us and there’s so much opportunity," Jacobs said in an interview. IHG Hotels and Resorts (formerly Intercontinental) bought Six Senses in 2019 for $300 million.

Maldives-based Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts will introduce its brands—Ozen Collection and Heritage by Atmosphere—in Kolkata, Bhopal, Goa and Gangtok, among other cities, over the next few years. The first—Ozen Mansion Kolkata—opens in 2024.

Last week, Radisson Hotel Group launched its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in India. The company has 110 operational hotels in the country, and plans to add about 30 more this year. It owns and operates 2,000 hotels globally across its nine brands.

Marriott International, too, will add another 70 hotels to its India management pipeline by 2025. It currently has 140 hotels in India across 16 brands. The company’s global chief executive officer, Anthony Capuano recently told Mint that even having 250 hotels here may not be enough.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which runs popular chains like Ramada, bought a hotel brand, Vienna House for $44 million last year.

According to Dimitris Manikis, the company’s president and managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, the brand is a good fit for India. “It is a European brand. It will have a great future in India because of its design elements and its food and beverage offerings," he said.

According to a recent report by hospitality consultancy HVS, in 2022, hotel companies accelerated their growth plans with a 33% rise in brand signings by the number of rooms compared to 2021.

However, sometimes, global chains have found it hard to grow in India after announcing ambitious pipelines. International hospitality major, Hilton, which announced last week that it would like to bring its Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts brand to India, has just 25 hotels in India today, and 13 under construction, only one more than what its president, Asia Pacific, Alan Watts, had told Mint it had here in 2022. In comparison, it has about 460 or about 6% of its global operating hotels of 7200 in China alone. At a global level, India accounts for 0.3% of its operational hotels.