Global investment firm KKR buys majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Global Invesmtent firm KKR has acquired majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India on Wednesday
A leading global investment firm, KKR, acquired majority stake in LEAP India, which is a pallet pooling platform in India, the company announced on Wednesday. With this deal, the funds managed by KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×