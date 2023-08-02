Global investment firm KKR buys majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Global Invesmtent firm KKR has acquired majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India on Wednesday
A leading global investment firm, KKR, acquired majority stake in LEAP India, which is a pallet pooling platform in India, the company announced on Wednesday. With this deal, the funds managed by KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.
Founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew, LEAP is a leading pallet pooling platform in India, providing a wide range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions, including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, and repair and maintenance, to a diversified and large customer base across e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods and automotive.
