Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / News/  Global investment firm KKR buys majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India

Global investment firm KKR buys majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST Livemint

Global Invesmtent firm KKR has acquired majority stake in Pallet Pooling Platform LEAP India on Wednesday

KKR acquired a majority stake in LEAP India

A leading global investment firm, KKR, acquired majority stake in LEAP India, which is a pallet pooling platform in India, the company announced on Wednesday. With this deal, the funds managed by KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.

A leading global investment firm, KKR, acquired majority stake in LEAP India, which is a pallet pooling platform in India, the company announced on Wednesday. With this deal, the funds managed by KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.

Founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew, LEAP is a leading pallet pooling platform in India, providing a wide range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions, including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, and repair and maintenance, to a diversified and large customer base across e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods and automotive.

Founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew, LEAP is a leading pallet pooling platform in India, providing a wide range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions, including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, and repair and maintenance, to a diversified and large customer base across e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods and automotive.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.