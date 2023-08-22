Global investors including APG, IFC, and AIIB compete to invest $250 million into Mahindra InvIT1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Global investors compete to invest $250m in Mahindra Susten's renewable infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).
Several global investors including Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management, the International Finance Corp (IFC), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are in competition with each other to invest up to $250 million ( ₹2,080 crore) in Mahindra Susten's renewable infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), according to a report published by Economic Times.