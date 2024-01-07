Global Investors Meet: Reliance-Brookfield to open Chennai data centre next week, says Mukesh Ambani
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Sunday said his firm Reliance Industries in partnership with Canada's Brookfield will open a data centre in Chennai next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market
CHENNAI : Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Sunday said his firm Reliance Industries in partnership with Canada's Brookfield will open a data centre in Chennai next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message