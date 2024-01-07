Global Investors Meet: Tamil Nadu signs $4.4 billion investment deals with Tata Electronics, Pegatron, Hyundai Motors
Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday
CHENNAI : India's southern state of Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message