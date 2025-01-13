Global investors willing to pay for assets with better ESG footprint: Alvarez & Marsal’s Paul Aversano
Summary
- Rising deal valuations in India are driving investors to focus on such innovative strategies, fuelling A&M's rapid expansion in the market where it offers a mix of restructuring, forensics, and deal-making services.
Global investors are increasingly prioritizing assets with a strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint, driving up their value and putting ESG at the forefront of deal-making strategies in India, according to a top executive of global transaction advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).