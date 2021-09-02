Xebia, a global IT consultancy firm, on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 people in tier-II cities in India by 2022-end.

“Our current employee strength in India is 3,000, but we are hiring aggressively and will soon add 2,000 people to reach the 5,000-mark by 2022-end," the Netherlands-headquartered IT consultancy firm said.

“All those who relocated to their home towns due to Covid-19 can work with us remotely from their cities as we are starting with work-from-home mode. The recruitment will be across functions," Xebia Chief People Officer Glory Nelson said in a statement.

Xebia hires candidates right from the graduate level -- including those who are completing their final year of engineering, to the senior-level IT professionals.

"We are using social media tools for recruiting, including LinkedIn. The online platforms help us identify niche skill-sets in and best fits for our organisation. We also have a well-defined training roadmap that helps in quick on-boarding and absorption with our culture and functional orientation," Nelson said.

Earlier in June, Xebia had signed definitive agreements to acquire Oblivion, a first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner in the Netherlands.

Xebia said it will acquire 100% stake in Oblivion, with Oblivion's management continuing to proudly be a part of Xebia logo. This acquisition will enable Oblivion to build new capabilities in 'Cloud', invest in Research and Development, expand in new geographies like North America, Middle East and Asia across verticals such as BFS, Retail & CPG, TTH, etc.

As one of the first consultancy firms in the Benelux to fully embrace Amazon Web Services, Oblivion has delivered hundreds of successful projects for leading organizations in various industries, such as Aegon, ABN AMRO, Wehkamp, PostNL, and DSM.

In 2018, Amazon Web Services recognized Oblivion as a Premier Consulting Partner, and awarded them with the AWS Migration, DevOps, Financial Services, and IoT competencies.

With agency inputs

