Xebia said it will acquire 100% stake in Oblivion, with Oblivion's management continuing to proudly be a part of Xebia logo. This acquisition will enable Oblivion to build new capabilities in 'Cloud', invest in Research and Development, expand in new geographies like North America, Middle East and Asia across verticals such as BFS, Retail & CPG, TTH, etc.

