Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open on April 21. Details here

The issue size is 3,500,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹49 crore. 50% of the portion is reserved for non-institutional investors while the remaining 50% is kept for retail investors.
The net proceeds of the issue are expected to be utilised for acquiring land on a leasehold basis, repayment of existing loans, and general corporate purposes.
Post the IPO, the company is expected to list on BSE SME.
Ahmedabad-based Global Longlife Hospital and Research is a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital that provides health care services.
Promoted by Sureshkumar Babulal Jani and Dhruv Sureshkumar Jani, the company is well equipped with Medical & Surgical Specialities with 110 beds. Also, the company offers services like oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, spine surgery, plastic surgery, ultrasound, microbiology, dialysis, and physiotherapy among other healthcare services.
The company is certified by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (" NABH Accredited"). The company holds 11 full-time consultants and a team of more than 30 experienced doctors as consultants to serve patients. Its staff strength is comprised of 37 nurses and more than 50 paramedical, pharmacists, corporate, and support staff.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's total assets and revenue stood at ₹40.01 crore and ₹26.74 crore respectively. While PAT stands at ₹3.86 crore.
The SME IPO allotment date is scheduled for 29 April 2022 and the shares are seen to be listed on 05 May 2022.