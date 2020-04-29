Global M&A activity slumps to lowest monthly level since September 2002: Report

MUMBAI : Global Merger & Acquisition (M&A) activity has fallen to its lowest level since September 2002, according to data from financial markets tracker Refinitiv, as travel restrictions and lockdowns have hampered deal making.

Deals with a combined value of $69 billion were announced globally during the month of April 2020, down 72% from last month and the lowest monthly total since September 2002, said Refinitiv.

Year-to-date activity is at the lowest level in seven years, it added, with $789.8 billion worth of deals announced globally during the first four months of 2020, down 39% compared to last year and the lowest year-to-date level since 2013.

The biggest dent was witnessed in cross border activity, with deals worth just $18.4 billion announced during April 2020, down 67% from last month and marking the lowest monthly total since February 2002.

Year-to-date, $231.3 billion worth of cross border deals were announced, down by one third compared to last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2013.

April also saw a major decline in mega deals, transactions worth over $1 billion.

Just nine deals worth $1 billion or more were announced during April 2020, compared to fifty-six during April 2019. The combined value of April 2020’s billion dollar deals is $27.4 billion, the lowest monthly total since August 2003.

"Not a single deal valued at $1 billion or more was recorded during the week commencing April 12th 2020, marking the first weekly shutout since 2004," said Refinitiv.

From a regional activity perspective, M&A in Europe was the hardest hit, with M&A involving a European target totalling to $6.1 billion during the month of April 2020, dropping 91% from last month to the lowest monthly total since August 1992.

Deal activity in Asia Pacific region fared better with a combined value of $43.8 billion, down only 35% from last month and a three-month low.

China M&A totalled $28.5 billion and accounted for 41% of global activity during April 2020, a higher share than the US for the first time since Refinitiv started keeping records in the 1970s.

Deals involving a US target totalled $12.6 billion during April, down 79% from March.

