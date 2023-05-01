Global market: First Republic Bank’s collapse and the JPMorgan deal

US regional bank First Republic Bank is the third lender to collapse in just two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
The bank said last week it had first quarter outflows of more than $100 billion.
The biggest US bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on Monday that it will buy most of the San Francisco-based First Republic’s assets after regulators seized the troubled lender over the weekend.
First Republic was founded in 1985 by James “Jim" Herbert, son of a community banker in Ohio. The bank focused early on providing big loans at cheap rates. In 2007, Merrill Lynch acquired the bank.
First Republic was again listed on the stock market in 2010 after being sold by Merrill's new owner, Bank of America.
First Republic’s customers have included Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta, investor Chamath Palihapitiya and real estate developer Stephen M. Ross, according to bank promotional materials.
First Republic also catered to other members of the community, according to bank materials which note that schools and non-profits account for 22% of its business loans.
Key factors about First Republic Bank’s fall
In January, First Republic had said its shareholder returns were compounded at 19.5% annually, more than double its peers. It also said its median single-family home loan borrower had access to cash of $685,000, significantly more than the average American.
First Republic had a high level of uninsured deposits. Its strategy made it more vulnerable than regional lenders with less-affluent customers, since US deposit insurance only guarantees $250,000 per savings account.
Its loan book and investment portfolio also became less valuable as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, hampering its chances of a capital raise.
First Republic started amassing paper losses last year when the Fed began hiking interest rates to fight inflation.
Gross unrealized losses in held-to-maturity investment portfolio, mainly government-backed debt, ballooned to $4.8 billion at the end of December from just $53 million a year earlier, according to First Republic's annual report.
First Republic's annual report also warned investors that more than half its loan book was comprised of single-family residential mortgage loans, that are difficult to offload.
Jpmorgan deal
JPMorgan said that under its deal First Republic's 84 offices in eight US states would reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from Monday, so customers of the failed bank will be dealing with the giant financial group instead.
The Jpmorgan will get even bigger as a result of the deal for most of First Republic's assets. It will pay $10.6 billion to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) as part of the deal.
JPMorgan, led by veteran Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, has also entered into a loss-share deal with the FDIC on the single family, residential and commercial loans it bought, but will not take First Republic's corporate debt or preferred stock.
