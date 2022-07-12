Global outsourcing firm AMS buys ABC Consultant's FlexAbility

FlexAbility, renamed FlexAbility by AMS, will operate within the AMS global platform. FlexAbility CEO Vinod Subramanian will continue to lead its management team. The companies did not divulge the acquisition cost. According to people aware, ABC will now focus on senior level hiring
MUMBAI: ABC Consultants, one of India's largest recruitment firms, will sell its subsidiary FlexAbility to US-based talent outsourcing and advisory services AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions). The acquisition puts a spotlight on India's growing recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) industry where the end to end hiring process is takn care by the recruitment company.
"AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), the leading global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, today announced the acquisition of FlexAbility, its longstanding Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner in India, from the shareholders of firm ABC Consultants, the pioneer of recruitment services in the country," the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"I am very proud of how FlexAbility has evolved and grown over the past 12 years to become a leader in the RPO market in India," said Shiv Agrawal, MD, ABC Consultants.
OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension funds with C$121 billion in net assets, is the principal investor in AMS. The pact "also extends its connection and commitment to India. OMERS investments in India include renewable energy producer Azure Power and toll road operator IndInfravit," said the statement.
"The demand from global clients for Indian talent continues to grow apace and this acquisition will strengthen our leadership position in the exciting and talent-rich Indian market," said David Leigh, AMS CEO.
FlexAbility was established in 2009 as the RPO division of ABC Consultants while AMS was founded in 1996.