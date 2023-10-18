Global Remote Work Ranking: India drops to 64, among world's worst in e-infra and accessibility
India's remote work ranking plunges to 64, a 15-place drop from last year. E-infrastructure struggles, low English proficiency, and internet woes pose challenges. Nevertheless, India's living costs remain top three globally, highlighting a paradox in the remote work landscape.
India, once deemed a great place for relaxation, faces challenges in the realm of remote work, according to the latest research by cybersecurity company NordLayer. The Global Remote Work Index (GRWI) ranks India at 64, marking a significant drop of 15 places from the previous year.