Global tax deal holdouts face squeeze under Biden administration plan

In other words, if the global minimum corporate tax is set at 15% and Ireland decides to keep its tax rate at 12.5%, Irish companies operating in the U.S. couldn’t fully benefit from the lower rate back home. The U.S. would essentially tax much of their income at 28% under the Biden administration’s plan. Separately from the Shield rule, the U.S. would raise the minimum tax it imposes on U.S. companies’ Irish profits, and that combination would reduce the benefits of Ireland’s low tax rate and could undercut the country’s tax base.