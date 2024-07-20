Global tech outage: CrowdStrike could see fallout as customers rethink dependence on company, open door for rivals

Global tech outage: CrowdStrike's botched software update led to widespread disruptions, impacting various industries. While the incident dented the company's reputation, competitors like Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne saw stock gains and potential market opportunities.

Martin Coulter, Reuters
Published20 Jul 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Global tech outage: A screen displays delayed and canceled flights in Terminal 2, Delta Airlines, at Los Angeles airport, on July 19, 2024. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other businesses were disrupted worldwide on Friday following a major computer systems outage linked to an update on an antivirus program.
Global tech outage: A screen displays delayed and canceled flights in Terminal 2, Delta Airlines, at Los Angeles airport, on July 19, 2024. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other businesses were disrupted worldwide on Friday following a major computer systems outage linked to an update on an antivirus program.(AFP / Etienne Laurent)

Global tech outage: American cybersecurity company CrowdStrike became a household name for all the wrong reasons on Friday, after a botched software update caused havoc around the world.

The company's stock fell more than 11% on Friday after an outage disrupted operations across multiple industries — shutting down public services, halting flights and forcing some broadcasters off the air.

CrowdStrike — which previously reached a market cap of about $83 billion - is among the most popular cybersecurity providers in the world, with close to 30,000 subscribers globally. The firm has been a software darling for investors, due to its growth and high margin. Its stock had doubled in the past year before Friday's slump.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on July 20: Is today a bank holiday?

But the outage could force customers and investors alike to rethink their dependence on the company, opening the door to potential rivals like Palo Alto Networks, which saw its stock rise 1.7% on Friday, and SentinelOne, which jumped as much as 3.6%.

"This event is a reminder of how complex and intertwined our global computing systems are and how vulnerable they are to a mistake and an error," said Gil Luria, senior software analyst at D.A. Davidson.

"While most companies don't really have an alternative to Microsoft, they do have alternatives for security," he added.

“This may cause many companies to reconsider which security product they use, and whether they need to diversify across different security products in order to prevent these types of outages.”

Also Read | Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement & more to report earnings

Outages Happen

Security officials at various companies expressed dissatisfaction with CrowdStrike but did not disclose plans to stop working with the vendor, according to a person privy to the conversations.

Analysts said that while Friday's events were damaging for CrowdStrike, they did not foresee competitors taking much market share as a result of the incident.

"This is clearly a major black eye for CrowdStrike and the stock will be under pressure," said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, but he noted that the incident stemmed from a technical update and not a hack or cybersecurity threat, which he said would be "more worrying".

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates July 20, 2024: Bangladesh quota protests: From curfew, internet ban to army deployment | Top 10 updates

Analysts at JPMorgan said customers would initially be upset, but that the company had taken ownership of the issue.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on social media platform X that the event was not a security incident or cyberattack and a fix had been deployed. He later apologised for the impact caused by the company.

"Outages happen, and the scale here is meaningful, but we think diligent handholding and efficient response from CrowdStrike will be helpful," the JPMorgan analysts said.

Ben Bernstein, a former cybersecurity investor who now runs security startup Gusto, said he plans to stick with CrowdStrike for now.

"You typically want to go to the larger companies where they have supposedly better processes. It's about specific companies and interactions that people have with these companies, and if they feel they're trustworthy," said Bernstein.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 08:59 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsGlobal tech outage: CrowdStrike could see fallout as customers rethink dependence on company, open door for rivals

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue