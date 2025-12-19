US-based venture capital firm FinSight Ventures plans to step up its investment activity in India in 2026. It will not only back companies through primary rounds but also scout for secondary share purchases, an executive leading its India investments said.
Global VC FinSight Ventures sharpens India strategy with $150–160 million plan, also eyes secondaries
SummaryThe VC firm will split its focus evenly between fintech and commerce, and plans to deploy $150–160 million over the next two to three years.
