Global Warming: GM, Ford, major airlines fail to meet Paris climate target

The report called out airlines as the sector’s clear laggards largely because of their reliance on offsets to meet emissions targets rather than gross reductions. United Airlines Holdings Inc., which aims to halve its emissions by 2050, was the only carrier of 23 assessed to have goals that align with the most ambitious sections of the Paris Agreement. In addition to IAG, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. also were deemed not to be aligned with the Paris accord, which was agreed to five years ago.