GlobalBees invests in three more new-age brands

GlobalBees, which aims to buy and consolidate brands that sell online as per a model popularised by US-based Thrasio, aims to invest in around 30-35 brands ranging from various D2C categories to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and more. The company is looking forward to buying and consolidating brands, helping the brands scale and transform their digital impression. GlobalBees is planning to invest in over 20 brands within this financial year itself.

