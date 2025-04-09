A company that provides iPhone users satellite-based connectivity in case of emergencies has taken the first step to enter India.

Apple Inc.’s satellite communication (satcom) partner Globalstar has filed its application with the Centre’s nodal agency, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), to enter the country, two people in the know said.

The US-based company’s emergency SOS service allows iPhone users to send emergency text messages and share locations when they are off the grid in areas with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

However, its application with IN-SPACe is just the start. The agency oversees space activities in India, particularly by private players, to authorize their constellation of satellites and capacity that can be used to provide services in the country.

Also Read: Apple plans to source more iPhones from India as potential tariff fix

Globalstar will have to separately seek a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) licence from the department of telecommunications (DoT) to get spectrum and operate its gateways in the country, one of the officials quoted earlier said.

The company is yet to apply for the GMPCS licence, the second official said.

Apple’s satcom partner’s decision to offer coverage in India mirrors the interest by rivals. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is finalising its recommendations on the allocation of satellite spectrum, price and other terms and conditions. Once the government approves the rules, it will pave the way for Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the two companies that have received the approval, to offer satellite broadband in the country. Applications by Elon Musk-owned Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper are pending.

KPMG estimates India’s satcom sector to grow from $2.3 billion as of March 2024 to $20 billion by 2028.

“Upon establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in India, Globalstar intends to obtain the GMPCS authorization and comply with the applicable roll out conditions for the purpose of providing the emergency communication services in India," the company had informed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) last year.

“It is pertinent to note that Globalstar's emergency communication services provide coverage to areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not reachable," it added. The company is also expected to set up earth station gateways in the country.

Queries emailed to Globalstar on its India foray and IN-SPACe did not elicit any response until press time.

Constellation far smaller than Starlink's

Currently, 85% of Globalstar’s network capacity is used for Apple users. In November, the iPhone maker announced an investment of $1.5 billion, taking a 20% stake in Globalstar to fund its expansion. Besides the SOS service, once approved, the company can also look at offering satellite connectivity to enterprises, analysts said.

“Apple is a key partner globally; its limited market share in India opens the door for Globalstar to collaborate with other device makers and service providers to expand its user base," said Anil Prakash, director general of SatCom Industry Association (SIA-India). The move, according to Prakash, is likely to intensify competition, attract global investment, and accelerate regulatory reforms.

Globalstar currently operates around 31 satellites compared to Starlink’s constellation of over 7,000.

“With competition from players like Starlink, Globalstar may find it difficult to expand in the country," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc. “This is because: first, the emergency SOS is a niche market; and second, Apple and telecom operators also tie-up with Starlink to support satellite internet services at a broader level."

Even if Globalstar activates the services, said Kawoosa, emergency services providers also need efficient infrastructure to respond promptly to users’ SOS.